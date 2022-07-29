HANNIBAL — A special session of summer school for students at Eugene Field Elementary School recently concluded. Superintendent Susan Johnson was delighted with the outcome.
"Our support staff and certificated staff have done a phenomenal job," Johnson said during the July meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Eugene Field's summer school session began July 11 and concluded on July 22, according to Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown, adding that classes began at 8 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m.
"During this time the morning portion was used as instructional time for students with an emphasis on language arts and mathematics instruction. After lunch, the focus continued to be academic with implementation of physical education, music, fine arts and cooking skills in a camp-like setting," Brown wrote in a memo to members of the school board.
Attendance was "very steady," reported Johnson.
"We always wish we could get 100 percent of our kids there, but you know how it is in the summer with camps, church camps, athletic camps and vacations. It is sometimes difficult," she said.
Johnson, who was a frequent visitor at the school during the summer session, found youngsters happy to be there.
"I asked, 'Do you like it?'"
"They said, 'I wish we were here all the time,'" she said.
Teachers came from across the school district to help at Eugene Field's summer session.
"We had a number of teachers from other schools besides Eugene Field, and utilized some of their time to help do some reading instruction and math instruction with the kids. It allowed them to utilize some Career Ladder hours, which I think is wonderful," Johnson said.
This year's summer session at Eugene Field could serve as a template for next year.
"As we look toward next year, and we are working on that, this was an opportunity for us to see how that might look to a certain degree," Johnson said.
