Eugene Field Elementary Principal addresses administrative leave

Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary, was put on administrative leave Sunday. On Monday, Whitley addressed the circumstances on the school's Facebook page. 

 COURIER-POST FILE PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School addressed the circumstances that caused the Hannibal Public School District to put her on administrative leave Sunday.

Posted on the Eugene Field Elementary Facebook page, Kelsey Whitley identified herself and explained that she took multiple pictures at a Halloween party Saturday night and posted them to social media. She said that after one picture was posted, the offensive nature of it was pointed out to her.