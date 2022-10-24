Eugene Field Elementary Principal addresses administrative leave

HANNIBAL — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School addressed the circumstances that caused the Hannibal Public School District to put her on administrative leave Sunday.
Posted on the Eugene Field Elementary Facebook page, Kelsey Whitley identified herself and explained that she took multiple pictures at a Halloween party Saturday night and posted them to social media. She said that after one picture was posted, the offensive nature of it was pointed out to her.
“I understand the difference between intent and impact and while my intent was never to endorse a photo that appears racist, I understand the impact of this photo on community members,” she said. “I am incredibly sorry for this hurt I have caused and I pray for the opportunity to do everything in my power to regain the trust of my district, community and families.”
While Whitley is on administrative leave, Maria Mundle, former vice superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, will be filling in.
On Sunday, Superintendent Susan Johnson issued a statement saying the district "remains committed to providing the best possible education for our students and high quality work environment for our teachers and staff."
"We realize you may have questions regarding this situation; however, because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time.
"We appreciate your ongoing support of our students, staff, and district.”