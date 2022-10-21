Eugene Field academic calendar may see additional 30 days in the 2023-24 school year

HANNIBAL - One Hannibal school will possibly extend the academic year for the 2023-2024 school year.
Adding an additional thirty days of school at Eugene Field after the May summer release date is a current topic for discussion at the board meetings. The students would begin the new school year at that time and move on to the next grade.
Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, said that summer school would continue as normal in all other schools.
The school is now reaching out to parents to join the discussion through various communications and a meeting that is planned for Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Eugene Field.
Johnson said that while Eugene Field is experiencing tremendous growth they want to offer them a one-up and combat regression that often happens during the summer.
She also mentioned other possible benefits to adding days.
Fifty percent of the students at Eugene Field also use outside counseling services that are allowed to come into the school for services, and Johnson said those services would also be able to continue during that time.
Students will also continue to receive hot lunches and breakfasts and those who are eligible for free and reduced meals will also continue to receive those services.
If adopted, parents will have the choice to opt-out of the additional days but they will be required to switch to another elementary school in the district. At least one board member expressed concerns about transportation needs for the students who opt-out.
“If they do opt-out, which is perfectly fine, we don’t provide transportation except in the event that a child would need it due to a special need that would be indicated in their IEP,” she said. “Otherwise it would be the parents responsibility just like it is for the traditional permit of transfer.”
There are also discussions about staffing the additional days, which Johnson said she has had some positive responses from teachers and staff to work the extra days, as some of them are supplementing their income with other jobs during the school year.
Eugene Field is having tremendous growth so it’s not anything to do with that. It’s really trying to get them a one-up if you will. They would have 30 additional days of instruction in the summer which if you consider a student who goes there since kindergarten last year, that’s almost an entire school year.
With all schools during the summer, there is always a lot of regression that happens just when we have those three months off in the summer. Math and things like that are easy to forget. That is what we are trying to accomplish.
Information is currently being sent out to parents to give information on what the extended calendar is and what it will mean to them. Parents will be able to decide if the extended calendar will work for their child and family.
The principal of Eugene Field and Johnson will also be at the upcoming parent/teacher conferences to discuss with parents and answer any questions. Johnson hopes to see a good turnout at the November meeting as well.
Her goal is to connect with each family to hear their feedback and then take that to the November board meeting.
