Eugene Field academic calendar may see additional 30 days in the 2023-24 school year

The Hannibal Public School is currently looking at expanding the academic school year for Eugene Field the 2023-2024 school by 30 days. There is an informational meeting set at the school for Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

HANNIBAL - One Hannibal school will possibly extend the academic year for the 2023-2024 school year.

Adding an additional thirty days of school at Eugene Field after the May summer release date is a current topic for discussion at the board meetings. The students would begin the new school year at that time and move on to the next grade.

