Ethan's Rodeo: Riding for a cause

PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan Weiman was 2 when he was diagnosed with a type of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.
The days to follow were filled with hospital stays, mostly at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and treatments that were hard on his young body but during that time Ethan discovered something special about himself.
Ethan wanted to be a cowboy.
“In the course of doing that and spending so much time in the hospital watching movies to pass the time, he decided he liked horses and wanted to be a cowboy,” said his dad, David Weiman. “He loved going to rodeos and really wanted a horse.”
Ethan was declared as cancer-free in May 2008 only for the disease to return a few months later, sending him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He returned home from the hospital to a new friend from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a horse of his very own named Sodador who he loved to take on trail rides, feed horse treats and play him songs on his harmonica.
Ethan died just before his fifth birthday.
Through his parents, David and Alicia, Ethan’s fight against neuroblastoma is now giving others with the disease hope.
In honor of his cowboy legacy, Ethan’s Rodeo was formed by his parents to help find better treatments for neuroblastoma, the disease that is responsible for approximately 15% of all childhood cancer deaths.
Ethan’s Rodeo’s website explains:
“The treatment of this disease currently involves harsh doses of drugs with severe side effects and marginal results. Our goal is to fund research that will increase survival rates and offer treatments with more tolerable side effects.”
After kicking around some ideas for fundraising, the couple decided on a rodeo after attending one for the first time after Ethan died.
“On the drive home the next day, my wife looked at me and said ‘We need to have a rodeo,’ and I was like, “Yeah. That’s it,’” said David.
Eleven years later, Ethan’s Rodeo has had a substantial donation each year to their cause; the first year brought in about $20,000 and they have gone up from there with last year’s event bringing in about $35,000.
This year’s event will be held Aug. 19-20 at Flower City Park in Palmyra with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Each night will feature a stick horse parade for kids to participate in and on Saturday a petting zoo and pony rides will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During each rodeo performance, kids can get into the arena for a sheep chase, where they will attempt to grab flag football flags off of sheep for a prize.
Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased online.
For anyone who wants to donate to the cause, they can go online and purchase a ticket through the donate-a-ticket program. The tickets purchased through the program will go to other families who are going through childhood cancer or a serious medical condition in the family for a fun night out.
David believes that Ethan would think his rodeo is really cool.
“We started doing this specific fundraiser because it was what he was into and what he liked to do,” he said. “I hope that he is proud of what we are doing to help other kids that are in the same boat as he was.”
