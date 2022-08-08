Ethan's Rodeo: Riding for a cause

Ethan Weiman died in 2009 after fighting neuroblastoma, the childhood cancer responsible for approximately 15% of all childhood cancer deaths. Ethan's parents, David and Alicia Weiman, continue to fight against through Ethan's Rodeo in which all proceeds go toward neuroblastoma research.

 Courtesy of the Weiman family

PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan Weiman was 2 when he was diagnosed with a type of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.

The days to follow were filled with hospital stays, mostly at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and treatments that were hard on his young body but during that time Ethan discovered something special about himself.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.