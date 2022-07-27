Epperson earns award at Aquatic Center

Madison Epperson

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Madison Epperson, a senior at Mark Twain High School, has earned the Summer Spotlight Employee of the Week award at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. She is a front desk/concessions worker at the pool.

Hannibal Parks & Recreation is paying tribute to employees at the Aquatic Center this summer with a special award each week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.