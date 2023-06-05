HANNIBAL — On Monday the EPA Region 7 Administrator, Meg McCollister, presented a $700,000 check to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority in northeastern Missouri as a Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant selectee. 

McCollister was joined by Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority Chairman, Brian W. Caldwell; Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director, Corey Mehaffy; Marion and Ralls county commissioners and Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority board members.

