ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An Eolia woman was injured in a Thursday night crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1993 Dodge D250 driven by Brianna R. Koenig, 30, of Eolia, and a 2015 Hyundai Veloster driven by Randi S. Williams, 31, of Warrenton, were heading north at 8:40 p.m. on U.S. 61 south of Farris Road. The Hyundai ran into the Dodge, both vehicles ran off the road and the Dodge overturned, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.