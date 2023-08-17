EOLIA, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Eolia injured two pedestrians.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Jean K. Stidem, 65, of Eolia, was heading south at 9:25 p.m. at 242 College in Eolia. The driver was distracted and did not notice the vehicle was in drive, the patrol said, then the vehicle rolled forward and struck the pedestrians and a house.
