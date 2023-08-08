EOLIA, Mo. — An Eolia boy died in a Friday morning utility task vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 driven by a 10-year-old male of Eolia was heading south at 8:30 a.m. at 22836 Pike County Road 301. When making a right turn, the patrol said the UTV began to skid, ran off the road, struck a fence, overturned and ejected the driver and a passenger.
