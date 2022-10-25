EMBRACE Children & Families golf tournament to help local foster families

The winning team at the first golf tournament to benefit local foster families on Saturday held by EMBRACE Children & Families.  The tournament was a 4-person scramble and had 25 teams and the winning team shot a -14. From left to right Stephen Moss, Jeremy Moss, Tyler Adams, Derrick Adams

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL – As the foster family crisis continues with the number of foster families significantly less than the number of children who need homes, members of the community came together in support of a local organization to help.

EMBRACE Children & Families held their first golf tournament at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal on Saturday in support of local foster families.

