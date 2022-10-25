HANNIBAL – As the foster family crisis continues with the number of foster families significantly less than the number of children who need homes, members of the community came together in support of a local organization to help.
EMBRACE Children & Families held their first golf tournament at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal on Saturday in support of local foster families.
“It’s a bit overwhelming right now as there are a lot of foster kids per family,” said Brad Williams, member of the board for EMBRACE Children & Families. “We are all day everyday interacting with people on Facebook and giving them resources they need. We work as a team to fill the needs of what people need.”
EMBRACE is a community resource for foster families in Marion, Ralls and Monroe Counties. The group offers overnight bags to children being moved to new families, who barely have time to take any of their own belongings with them. They also offer a clothing closet for all ages of foster children called the EMBRACE Store.
Williams said when a family is in need of something, no matter their social or economic status, they are there for them. They have provided bedding, car seats and are willing to help no matter the need.
“We want to be the go-to for foster families,” he said.
The group is staffed by volunteers and funds for needed items are raised through events like the recent golf tournament. Williams said the day was more successful than they could have imagined.
“We set a limit of 25 teams and we got all 25, and the weather was great,” he said. “We were able to raise a lot of money for foster families.”
It was the second big event that exceeded their expectations, the first being a gala they held in March for a night of dinner and dancing. They plan to hold their 2nd annual gala on March 11 and the theme is masquerade.
“It was a really fun night and we packed the house,” he said. “So save the date for that.”
