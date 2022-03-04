MONROE CITY, Mo. — An email scam has cost Monroe City $177,632.
Mayor Jerry Potterfield said the city clerk received cloned emails from Klingner and Associates and Martin Construction requesting regular payment for completed services through wire transfers.
A wire transfer to Klingner and Associates was sent in January and one to Martin Construction was sent in February. Monroe City works with both companies on a regular basis for the city sewer project currently underway.
For Klingner and Associates, it was the first time it requested a wire transfer. The city’s usual procedure was to send a check to pay monthly invoices.
It is normal practice for the city to pay Martin Construction by wire transfer, but the email requested the funds be sent to a new account.
Potterfield said it was confirmed Wednesday morning that those payments were not received by either company and the city clerk immediately contacted the police before calling him.
Potterfield then immediately sent notification to city council members and to the city attorney.
He said both companies were waiting on payment but had not contacted them yet. So, it took them a while to realize anything had happened.
“I can put a check in the mail to someone and it might take a few months to know they never got the check,” he said.
Potterfield said the first red flag was when the February wire to Klingner & Associates was rejected because the account listed on the email instructions was now closed.
After checking the email sent to the clerk, they discovered that the wire number had a swift code, which is generally used on international transfers.
He said the clerk didn’t catch that but he understands that it was a case of human error.
He said the payments were authorized by the city council.
“It was just routine as far as we knew it,” he said. “There wasn’t anyone looking over her shoulder asking if it was right, she was just kind of on her own doing her job.”
Potterfield mentioned that city protocol for a wire transfer to make verbal contact with the wire recipient to verify the request and the account number was not followed.
He said it will be followed from now on.
He believes scammers were able to get the city’s information and who they are working with from minutes from meetings, contracts, grant information and details from their USDA loan which are all posted online as public information.
Potterfield said that the city will have to absorb the cost, but that work has not stopped on city projects, including the sewer project.
The email scam will be open for public discussion at Thursday’s council meeting.
