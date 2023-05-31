Elaine Dyke

HANNIBAL — Elaina Dyke is the recipient of the 2023 Hannibal Arts Council Past Presidents Scholarship.

Dyke, the daughter of Amy and the late Danny Dyke. She has a background in visual arts, including participation in many art-related courses during her time at Hannibal High School.

