HANNIBAL — Elaina Dyke is the recipient of the 2023 Hannibal Arts Council Past Presidents Scholarship.
Dyke, the daughter of Amy and the late Danny Dyke. She has a background in visual arts, including participation in many art-related courses during her time at Hannibal High School.
Not only has Dyke excelled in her art-related courses, but all academic courses. Outside the classroom, she was involved in Art Club, National Honor Society and is very involved in her church, The Crossing.
The Hannibal Arts Council is especially proud to present the scholarship to a graduate who has been a student member of the Hannibal Arts Council. Dyke has received many awards through the annual Young Masters exhibit and has had work featured in two HAC public art initiatives.
Dyke will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
