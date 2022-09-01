HANNIBAL — Preschoolers at the Early Childhood Center now have more room to run after receiving a grant to resurface their playground.
The grant, in the amount of $32,071, was a Playground Scrap Tire Material Grant issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Waste Management Program. The grant not only provides safer spaces for the children with a softer surface but also helps keep Missouri landfills down by using repurposed tires.
The grant paid for the recycled tire playground surfaces as well as the installation of the surface, with the district pitching for concrete.
“The addition to our playground has made for a more engaging and safe play environment for our early childhood students,” said Lyndsay Parker, who is the school nurse at the center.
It also provides more space for the preschoolers who usually gather with three classes at time.
Jenny Curtis, a teacher at the Early Childhood Center, applied for the grant due to frustration from mud caused by weather. With the playground being mostly grass at the time, it often took days for the area to become ready for kids to play on it again, and even when they did some of the kids went right for the mud.
“But they are little and they are preschool children, and so they are mud magnets,” she said. “It’s about impossible to tell them to stay out of the mud.”
One day in particular spurred her to take action.
“It was a beautiful day but the playground was a mudfest. They were going to be covered from head to toe with mud and I knew that there had to be something I could do,” she said. “If you want something then you have to make it happen, so I went searching for a grant.”
Curtis said the new surface gets them back outside quicker after the rain, which is important for the kids.
“It’s important for them to get out everyday and work those muscles,” she said.
The playground also features two pieces of equipment, a play dome and a fire engine, that were funded by a grant through General Mills.
