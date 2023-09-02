HANNIBAL — The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Pork Loin Sandwich and Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill Street, in Hannibal.
Along with the Pork Loin or Pulled Pork sandwich, dinner will include baked beans, potato salad and your beverage.
The total cost for your dinner is $10 per ticket. Tickets are available from any Early Birds Kiwanis Club members, or they may be purchased at the pavilion.
Covered seating will be provided as well as carry-out or drive thru pick-up.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used by the club to support various community activities that support area youth programs such as the Early Childhood Development Program, Boy Scouts,
Girl Scouts, the D.A.R.E. program, Mississippi Valley State School, Project Graduation 2024, providing a dictionary to all third graders in the Hannibal Public and Parochial Schools and six scholarships for graduating seniors from area high schools.
