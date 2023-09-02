HANNIBAL — The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Pork Loin Sandwich and Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner on Friday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill Street, in Hannibal.

Along with the Pork Loin or Pulled Pork sandwich, dinner will include baked beans, potato salad and your beverage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.