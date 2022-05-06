PALMYRA, Mo. — The process of drying out damp areas inside Marion County’s courthouses has commenced.
During Monday’s meeting of the Marion County Commission, county coordinator Tina Stice reported that Reno Dry installed its devices last week. Three were put in at the courthouse in Palmyra, by the license office, the boiler room and in the county clerk’s vault in the basement. Two were placed at the courthouse in Hannibal, one outside by the boiler room and another at the top of the steps coming up from the basement.
Representatives of Reno Dry will reportedly make frequent checks on the equipment that it installed at the courthouses, according to Stice. She added that in a year the company will perform a data comparison in order to see how well the systems are functioning.
In other business, the commissioners approved a planning and zoning request for property owned by the Blessing Foundation to be rezoned from agricultural to commercial.
Permission was given Stice to seek new bids for the MOSWIN radios after the lone bid that was received for the communication devices a week ago was thought to be too high.
A reimbursement request from Bleigh Construction for $3,586 was received for construction and inspection on the County Road 402 bridge. That raises the total cost to $246,850.
