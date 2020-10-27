HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department is offering Drop-In Pickleball on Tuesday evenings, starting on Nov. 10.
The Drop-In Pickleball program goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center through Dec. 8. Each participant must pay $3 per night.
Courts will be designated for competitive, intermediate and leisure players. Players are welcome to drop in and play games.
Four players start on a court and when a game is complete, the winners will remain on the court and separate. The losers will go to the bench and two new players will join the new game. The system allows for people to play with new partners.
Pickleball is a paddle sports that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for all ages and skill levels.
Rules for pickleball are simple, making it a great introductory sport. It can be a challenging, fast-paced and competitive game when people become more experienced.
“Whether (if) you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re a seasoned player who craves the thrill of more competitive play, pickleball offers something for everyone,” said Jenna McDonald, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation. “If you’re looking to bond with your family or having an outing with friends, pickleball makes it easy to do just that, while also giving you the ability to fit in a fun workout.”
For more information, call 573-221-0154 or visit www.hannibalparks.org.