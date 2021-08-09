CENTER, Mo. — A Mexico, Mo., man suffered moderate injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 1:15 p.m., on Mo. 19, at the north edge of Center.
A 2017 Ram 1500 was being driven south by 66-year-old Millard E. Barnes of Mexico.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Barnes, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.