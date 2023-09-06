HANNIBAL — National Day of Service is Monday, Sept. 11, and the Douglass Community Services is asking the community to give back on that day for its pasta and sauce food drive.
The food drive will benefit the Douglass Food Pantry and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at multiple locations:
- County Market at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center
- Sav-A-Lot and Family Dollar at 1222 Broadway in Hannibal
- Dollar General at Huck Finn Shopping Center
National Day of Service was started as a day to honor and remember those who served during 9/11 as a way to serve with neighbors and stranger to build bridges in our own communities.
