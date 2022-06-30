Douglass Community Services announces construction to start on new Hannibal building

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services announced Thursday morning that it will soon begin construction of a new building.
The new building will be at the same location the organization is currently housed in on Grand Avenue and is projected to be completed by spring 2024.
The new building is fully funded through a $2 million community development block grant; $500,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds from the Marion County Commission; and $1.5 million in additional funding, including a Community Facilities Appropriation from U.S. Rep. Sam Graves.
Stephanie Cooper, chief executive officer of Douglass, revealed the building plans Wednesday. She said the new facility will be a one-stop shop for clients who have needs in our community. The building will house four basic services: food distribution, the Care Closet and thrift store, housing, and utility assistance and the CASA program.
“We want to try to make it easy for our families to access the services they desperately need so this is our way to be able to do that,” she said. “They will be able to come to one location instead of coming out to one multiple.”
David Lomax, Marion County presiding commissioner, spoke about the county’s fiscal management and budgeting which enables them to help on important community projects such as a new building for Douglass through ARPA funds.
Bryan Nichols, communications director for Rep. Graves, participated at the event on Graves’ behalf. Nichols said the project was a good opportunity to fill in some gaps with funding and be able to go through USDA rural development.
“I appreciate their efforts,” he added. “It’s a good day to see these dollars put to good use.”
Nichols expressed that Graves is excited about that and looks forward to seeing it through to fruition.
Mark Bross, office manager at Hannibal Klingner & Associates who has been working on the design of the new building, said the original focus was to use the existing building for expansion but that the maze of hallways and rooms would not best serve the public.
That building, which was built as the original location for the Hannibal Clinic in 1959 and later donated to Douglass Community Services, will soon come down to make way for the new one.
“We looked at other options and came up with a new facility that was actually less expensive,” he said. “It is just an awesome project and we are excited to be part of it and to see it completed.”
Cooper thanked The Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments who guided ARPA funding. She also extended gratitude to her staff at Douglass including Stacey Nicholas, chief development officer; Dan Wheelan, chief financial officer and Seth McBride, previous chair of the board at Douglass.
She said the announcement would not have been possible without the generous supporters who were in attendance that day.
“It was mind-blowing to be able to go back to everyone and say we actually have this fully funded,” she said. “And we don’t have to do anything except a whole lot of reports.”
