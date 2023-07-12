Donations, both large, small, boost library’s roof campaign

As a young girl growing up in Hannibal, Caitlin Greathouse remembers walking from her father’s boat store at the foot of Broadway, carrying an armload of already-read books up to Fifth Street, at its intersection with Church.
That’s the site of The Hannibal Free Public Library, where she would drop off the books she’d read, and peruse the shelves for more books to pique both her interest and imagination.
Now, as a 14-year-veteran of the Hannibal Free Public Library’s staff, she is leading a drive to fund a new roof for the library she so loved as a child, and to make sure that the library continues to be there for people of all ages for generations to come.
Greathouse is the chair of the recently launched campaign dubbed, “Raise the Roof.” A goal of $200,000 has been set in order to replace the roof on the “new addition” which was added to the library more than 30 years ago.
That roof is leaking. Not every day, but often enough to serve as a visual reminder that roofs have a finite lifespan, and that this roof is past due for replacement.
Hallie Yundt Silver, who will retire from her role as library director in early September, is working closely with Greathouse - who has been offered (and accepted) the position by the library board.
Over the course of the next 18 months - Greathouse will solicit donations from individuals, businesses, civic organizations and ultimately from grants.
While the library has budgeted ahead in order to be financially prepared for the re-roofing, the costs are coming in much higher than anticipated.
“We’ve let bids twice,” Yundt Silver said. “but the construction bids are so much more than the architect estimated and what we have saved.
“The library is fiscally conservative; we don’t want to borrow money, or have a bond issue. We want to have the money for the project before we start the project.”
Construction costs
“We had an architect design the new roof; It is not just a matter of going up to the roof and putting a new rubber roof on,” Yundt Silver said. “It had to be re-engineered. Water doesn’t flow off the roof, so when it rains, or the snow melts, you have about an inch of water that sits up there until the sun dries it out.
“The scuppers that direct to the downspouts are about 1 1/2 inches higher than the roof. If the water is higher, it runs down, and we do see quite a bit of water through the downspouts. But if you go up on the roof after a rainstorm, there is water standing there,” Yundt Silver said.
“The other issue is the skylight,” she added. "A skylight’s lifetime is typically 10 years, and this one has been there for more than 30. It needs to be replaced. We looked at the cost to replace the skylight with another skylight, or with a clerestory (something that sits up above a roof that has windows, which has a real roof on top that can have a 20-30 year warranty on it. Overall, it is less expensive.
“We want to raise $200,000, which would contribute to the roof. The roof will probably be $250,000 to $275,000. We want to let the bids so construction can begin.”
Campaign underway
Campaign dollars have already started flowing in, from small, individual donations, to a $5,000 donation from Sara and Frank North of the Becky Thatcher Book and Gift Shop, 318 N. Main.
While Greathouse has been soliciting money for the library’s summer reading program, she has also been asking merchants to contribute to the “Raise the Roof” campaign.
And a reception is being planned for late August or early September, to honor Hallie Yundt Silver for her years of service to the library. At that time, donations will be accepted in Yundt Silver’s honor.
“Hannibal is so good, “Greathouse said. When there is a need we jump on it. The library is still a foundation of Hannibal. I’ve seen Hannibal do amazing things over and over, like reaching out when the university needed help.”
Greathouse has served as the library’s assistant director for about five years, and plans to spend many more years there.
“I was born and raised in Hannibal; I love Hannibal and never wanted to leave. I always thought I’d like to be a teacher.” She worked at the library while she was finishing up her teaching degree. When she received her diploma, she realized that she didn’t want to leave the library.
In 2018, she had her son, then went back to school, earning a master’s of arts in information technology with an emphasis in public library.
Organizations and individuals who would like to provide their support can call the Hannibal Free Public Library at 573-221-0222 and ask for Caitlin Greathouse or Hallie Yundt Silver.
