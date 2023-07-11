Donation given in honor of local, avid bicyclist

HANNIBAL — The Quincy Bicycle Club and the Goldinger family of Palmyra, Mo. recently gave a gift of more than $5,000 to the Life.Light.Hope Fund at the James E. Cary Cancer Center and the Hannibal Regional Cancer Institute in memory of Charlotte Goldinger. Goldinger was a retired Palmyra school teacher and avid bicyclist who passed away from leukemia.
The ninth annual Memorial Day Ride was held on Monday, May 29, and included cyclists riding in memory of Charlotte.
