Doc Phineas: From Pawn Stars to Big River Steampunk

Doc Phineas will be arriving at the Big River Steampunk Festival this weekend. He is best known for his role as an antique and geology expert in the History Channel's Pawn Stars. He currently stars in eight reality shows, including Jay Leno's Garage. He also recently starred in the Steven King movie, Mute.   

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL – When Rick Harrison, owner of the Las Vegas pawn shop and star of the History Channel’s hit show Pawn Stars, isn’t sure what an antique is worth, he calls their resident antique expert.

His name is Doc Phineas and when he arrives at the store, his garb says it all: Steampunk. Often decked out in full suit with a top hat adorned with classic steampunk goggles.

