Doc Phineas: From Pawn Stars to Big River Steampunk

HANNIBAL – When Rick Harrison, owner of the Las Vegas pawn shop and star of the History Channel’s hit show Pawn Stars, isn’t sure what an antique is worth, he calls their resident antique expert.
His name is Doc Phineas and when he arrives at the store, his garb says it all: Steampunk. Often decked out in full suit with a top hat adorned with classic steampunk goggles.
“They always ask me to dress in Steampunk and then Rick says, ‘Well he kind of dresses weird but he really knows his stuff’ so that’s how he kind of dealt with that they were making me this character,” he said. “I think it’s a lot of fun.”
Starring in eight different reality shows including Pawn Stars and Jay Leno’s Garage, he's a familiar face on the History Channel; but he's also a regular to those who attend the annual Hannibal’s annual Steampunk Festival.
Also known as Phineas T. Kastle, Doc Phineas has been an integral part of building what has become an internationally attended event, which will start this Friday and run through Monday.
Hannibal’s first of seven annual Steampunk festivals was inspired by the World Steampunk Convention in Las Vegas put on by Doc Phineas when it was attended by Lisa Marks, who co-founded the Hannibal festival with her husband, Ken Marks. The festival is now produced by Tammy Riley.
Doc Phineas said he and Marks hit it off right away which led to her asking him to help plan a festival in Hannibal.
“We had a bit of a trying time the first time of course but it definitely showed potential and we kept working at it every year, and we built that festival from the first one at about 110 people to what now brings in nearly 20,000 people,” he said. “I mean it just became an international event.”
Doc Phineas has already received messages from as far away as Tokyo letting him know that they will be traveling to Hannibal for the Labor Day weekend event. Other friends and fans of Doc Phineas from around the country will be attending as well.
For Doc Phineas, Steampunk and his vast knowledge of antiques and archeology are a culmination of his young life. His grandparents were farmers in Kansas who came to America from Europe; his dad was born in Paris.
Bringing everything with them from Europe, his childhood home was filled with Victorian family heirlooms aging back 400-500 years. He said his family also dressed Victorian even though it was during the 50s and 60s, making them an unusual family in Kansas.
“Grandma wore these long dresses to church, kind of like Queen Victoria with her hair pulled back,” he said. “And they spoke French so I grew up speaking French almost before I spoke English. That is kind of rare for someone in the Midwest.”
He began working at an antique store owned by his parents at 14 years old but also got involved in entertainment by his mom at an early age. His first role was tap dancing on the Pinky Lee Show, which he said was like an early Pee-Wee Herman type show, and guest appearances with the Mickey Mouse Club.
The combination lent well to his majoring in antiquities and archeology in college but for his fascination with Steampunk there was an even bigger influence who brought him into the cyber-steam world.
While attending Berkeley College, Doc Phineas met K.W. Jeter, the author of “Morlock Night,” a sequel to H.G. Wells’ “The Time Machine." When asked what genre he was writing in, Doc Phineas recalled Jeter's response to be, “I don’t know … maybe we will call it Steampunk.”
“He coined it 34-years ago and he told me that he just did it as a joke and it just took off where it’s all over the world,” he said.
Now Doc Phineas travels to Steampunk festivals all over the world and he is known as one of the originals of Steampunk and possibly most famous, as he is Steampunk on the History Channel in about 200 countries. .
“I never thought it would be this way. I just thought it would be a fandom thing we did at comic cons or something,” he said.
On a different note, he has also worked as an archeologist in 120 countries, including King Tut in Egypt for his field study.
“Archeology is just like breathing for me. But the weird thing is that I was a child star so I have been juggling these careers between acting and teaching,” he said. “So I am kind of a weird guy.”
Doc Phineas will be leading the opening ceremony for the Big River Steampunk Festival along with a full schedule of events starting at noon on Friday through the weekend, including a Victorian ghost walk through Hannibal and then board a bus to the Old Baptist Cemetery.
This year Doc Phineas is excited to see so many friends after time away from the festivals due to the pandemic.
“This is going to be really fantastic, kind of like a celebration. We survived and we can finally give each other a hug again after three years of not seeing each other so that’s going to be the best thing is seeing all of my friends,” he said. “That being said we did lose some of our people to the pandemic and it was heartbreaking.”
Doc Phineas said that friends from Wichita passed away and 21 people in his Las Vegas group. Due to those losses, he also hopes to make this year a celebration of their lives.
“The loved ones of people we lost will be there and we really just need to have a moment where we all have a peaceful moment of just silence,” he said. “I plan to do it during the festival where we honor all of our fallen heroes from this horrible thing that we have been through.”
Being over 70 and having continued to perform during the pandemic in Las Vegas, Doc Phineas said that he continually prayed and believed that if he was supposed to be there that God would protect him.
He also said he has learned to express gratitude through the pandemic.
“Don’t take anything for granted because we just don’t know what’s next. We are doing this our own way,” he said. “We are time travelers and trying to bring our best insight to the current time that we are in.”
