"Do fish get thirsty?" and other questions by Quigley

HANNIBAL – “Do fish get thirsty?” It’s a question asked by Quigley, the main character of the children’s book “Quigley’s Questions.”
The book will be one of four featuring the curious Quigley and was written by Hannibal native Kristy Houle who will be in Hannibal at Mimi’s Coffeehouse on July 30 from 9-11 a.m. She encourages children to come along for live readings of the book.
The topic of silly questions from kids is one that Houle has become familiar with throughout her more than 25 years of education. From an elementary school teacher and principal to seven years of homeschooling her own children, Houle knows kids.
Houle also hosts a podcast called “Classroom Matters” sponsored by an organization called Educate Today that creates online resources for classrooms.
The youngest of her three sons is autistic and Houle said that added a whole new level of constant questioning that children are known for.
It inspired her to create the very curious Quigley who drives his family crazy with questions like, “Do fish get thirsty?” “Do mermaids wear pajamas?” or “Does chocolate milk come from chocolate cows?”
Throughout the book his family begins to ignore his questions, causing him to feel unloved and sad.
“He thinks his family doesn’t love him anymore because they are ignoring his questions,” said Houle. “At the end of the book, he is reassured and knows that even though they don’t answer all of his questions, he is very loved.”
Houle is passionate about learning what motivates children to become self-led and independent learners and part of that is asking questions. She also believes that kids aren’t encouraged enough in education to speak up or question things.
“It’s really important for children to be able to find themselves and find out who they are through learning and through critical thinking and inquiring,” she said.
She also knows that the constant questioning can become exhausting to the answerer.
“When adults get frustrated and busy and always are doing a million things and sometimes don’t have time for that,” she said. “Just stopping to sit down and be in the moment with the kids while they ask the silly questions could actually lead to something real for them – like real questions and real knowledge. Even the silliest questions are real to kids because they don’t know.”
When Quigley wonders in the book if chocolate milk comes from chocolate cows, Houle said questions like these can lead to a moment of teaching.
“Does chocolate milk come from chocolate cows – that’s funny and no it doesn’t. But let’s talk about the process of milking a cow and why do they have milk? How do they process it from the cow to the grocery store?” she said. “The questions are really silly and funny but those are real questions to kids because they don’t know.
Houle also said that sometimes adults have to learn right along with the kids and there are some questions that you really just don’t have an answer to.
“Do mermaids wear pajamas? Possibly. I don’t know."
