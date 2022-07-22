"Do fish get thirsty?" and other questions by Quigley

Kristy Houle, of Edwardsville, Ill. at Mimi's Coffeehouse in Hannibal on Thursday holds up her children's book "Quigley's Questions." Houle will return to Mimi's next Saturday for live book readings and signings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – “Do fish get thirsty?” It’s a question asked by Quigley, the main character of the children’s book “Quigley’s Questions.”

The book will be one of four featuring the curious Quigley and was written by Hannibal native Kristy Houle who will be in Hannibal at Mimi’s Coffeehouse on July 30 from 9-11 a.m. She encourages children to come along for live readings of the book.

