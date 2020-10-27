STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. The second round will be played at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Use of temporary tee and basket locations will be used due to construction of the Huckleberry Park Pond.
The tournament is sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, Excitement Disc Golf, Palmyra Parks & Recreation and General Mills. Registration is available at www.discgolfscene.com.
Crane designed the disc golf course at Huckleberry Park and passed away in 2016. He voluntarily organized, facilitated and implemented disc golf tournaments at the Hannibal disc golf course, which opened in 2006.