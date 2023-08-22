HANNIBAL — A Monday afternoon dirt bike crash injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 RPS Hawk 250 dirt bike driven by Nicholas G. Reed, 25, of Hannibal, was heading south at 3:30 p.m. on Marion County Road 430, one-half mile south of Hannibal, when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
