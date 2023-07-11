QUINCY — With the expected opening date for the Quincy Target location just about a month away, some officials are starting to look at ways to alleviate concerns over traffic congestion before it happens.
Quincy Police Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said while he does expect larger crowds in the first few weeks, he doesn't anticipate it being a long-term issue.
"People need to be smart about which way they're coming out," he said. "They'll have access over at 36th Street, or they can go around by the Stoney Creek Inn and use the light at 38th and Broadway."
Paul Wappel, information officer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said IDOT hasn't looked at the issues because they hadn't been told about the opening. IDOT would be involved as Broadway Street is a state right-of-way as Illinois 104.
"IDOT District 6 was aware of a redevelopment plan at this location, but not the specific store," the department said in response to a question. "IDOT District 6 is not currently planning traffic signals at this location but will reach out to the City of Quincy to discuss the specifics."
Tyler said he doesn't feel a traffic light is the best solution because of the proximity to lights at 36th and 38th. The Target entrance, directly across from the Quincy Commons entrance, would be roughly centered between those two intersections.
"When you have lights too close together, you can get traffic starting to back up," Tyler said. "And if you have cars going east waiting to turn left across Broadway, then you have traffic backing up into the 36th Street intersection."
Historically, 36th and Broadway has one of the highest crash rates of any intersection in Quincy.
In his view, Tyler said controlling traffic in and out of the parking lot makes more sense than trying to put in measures along Broadway itself.
"I think a Y-type median in the driveway, so drivers going west can turn in and would have to turn right to come out would be a better option than a traffic light," he said. "That's my opinion, but since the store is private property and the highway is the state, we don't have a lot of say in what happens."
Tyler said he intends to bring up the issue with the City's Planning Commission at their next meeting.
Target is scheduled to open its doors on August 13. Until a decision is made about ways to manage the traffic flow, Tyler said drivers need to use common sense at that location and all along Broadway.
"I don't know why anyone would try to turn left onto Broadway other than at a stop light," he said. "It's going to take some time to get used to things in that area, but if people are smart about it, I think we can manage."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.