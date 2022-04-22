HANNIBAL — The Pirate Pride Day of Caring will lead off a series of Hannibal High School graduation related events that are scheduled to take place during the month of May.
The Pirate Pride Day of Caring will occur for the first time on Thursday, May 19, according to Andrea Campbell, PR/communications specialist for the school district.
“Hannibal High School seniors will have an opportunity to volunteer their time from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to give back to their community through a variety of service project opportunities,” said Campbell, who added that she has been working closely on the event with representatives of the Salvation Army and United Way.
A rundown of the other scheduled events was provided members of the Hannibal Board of Education during its meeting Wednesday night in the high school cafeteria.
“There are a lot of activities that are going to start happening, many of which the board of education might want to be a participant in,” said Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District.
On Friday, May 20, graduate elementary tours will begin at 9 a.m. At 6 p.m. later that same day will be the senior banquet board the Mark Twain Riverboat.
“That is always a fun night,” Johnson said.
The honors and awards program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, in the high school auditorium.
Baccalaureate will occur on Wednesday, May 25, in the high school auditorium beginning at 6 p.m.
The graduation ceremony will commence at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Porter Stadium. The rain date will be Friday, May 27.
“We do have a rain date that we are going to do a little different this year,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we won’t have to have it, otherwise we can just sit out there in our rain gear like we did last year. Hopefully that will all go well. I know the kids appreciate having it in Porter Stadium if at all possible. That is why we had graduation in the rain last year.”
