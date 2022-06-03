Cupcakes to help breast cancer patients at New London Park Days

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Thirty-four years ago when Julie Fraser’s one-year-old son was brought into her hospital room to say goodbye, she remembered that she had a reason to live. Fraser was in a coma at the time from complications with stage 4 breast cancer.
“I wasn’t remembering that I had a reason to live, and I think he reminded me. The next day I was sitting in a chair,” she said. “That’s God.”
The doctor told her that there’s no medical reason she should still be here, but as she sits in her vendor booth at New London Park Days surrounded by her handmade cupcake potholders, Fraser knows she was meant to be here.
She comes from Alton, Ill., and is one of approximately 43 vendors at New London Park Days this year. But she isn’t there looking to take home a profit for herself, instead, all the funds she receives from the weekend festivities will go to local breast cancer patients.
This isn’t a new endeavor for Fraser; in the 15 years she has been doing it, her organization, Working Towards a Cure, has brought in $363,000 and all of it has gone to breast cancer patients.
Working Towards a Cure pays for the needs of cancer patients that insurance doesn’t cover. This has included utility bills, medical copays, certain medicines, and other needs.
Fraser said they once paid for a babysitter to allow a mother to go to cancer treatments with her daughter.
“This was so she could have her mom as support because radiation is scary, so we paid for six and a half weeks for three hours a day for a babysitter for someone to come and stay with her baby,” she said.
The organization has also covered lymphedema massages, which Fraser said helps cancer patients with painful swelling after the lymph nodes have been removed, but is not usually paid by insurance.
This became an important cause to Fraser after her own breast cancer when she was not able to get bills paid by their work insurance.
“There came a point where we were choosing between food and medicine,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else to ever feel that way. As long as I can help it, it’s not going to happen.”
Fraser said that the handmade potholders are high-quality with four layers of insul-brite and tested by picking up a pizza stone from the oven at 450 degrees. The cupcake theme was decided on with a light-hearted spin.
“Our thing is that maybe a cupcake can help,” she said.
Now those cupcakes are helping local women with breast cancer. The money collected at New London Park Days this weekend, and the funds received last week at Twain on Main in Hannibal, will go toward those who need it.
For anyone with breast cancer and is not on public assistance who needs help with bills or other expenses that are not being covered by insurance, Fraser encourages them, or a family member on their behalf, to come down to New London Park Days and see her or call 618-259-7370.
After this weekend, those with breast cancer who would like to apply for help with the program can do so by calling the number listed above or by visiting the Working Towards a Cure website.
