Culver Stockton to display artwork from Michael Gaines collection

HANNIBAL — Michael Gaines, Executive Director of the Hannibal Arts Council and Missouri Association of Community Arts Agencies, has been surrounded by art, artists and community art programs his entire professional career. Arts Administration has been his vocation since 1992.
He has been selected to judge some of the most prestigious art shows throughout the United States.
Gaines grew up on a farm in rural Shelby County Missouri, but that didn’t mean art wasn’t a part of his upbringing. Underlying the many memories of growing up in this space are memories related to the arts on many levels, a legacy he cherishes.
He doesn’t have a degree in art, art history, or even arts administration, but art was an underlying part of his life since an early age. His family played a role in that.
“I hear my mother playing the piano and singing in the choir at church. I hear my father pulling out the old trumpet he played in high school and playing a tune. I heard my brother learning to play the guitar, my sister playing one of the only tunes she remembers from learning piano, and I hear myself attempting to pound out tunes on the old upright piano in our house. I see the graphite portrait that always hung in my Grandpa and Grandma Gaines’ upstairs bedroom and the woodcrafts my grandmother made. I feel my Great-grandmother’s presence when I read her poetry and remember hearing her play the piano, banjo and harmonica and I feel warmth when I think of another Great-grandmother’s hand-knitted afghan wrapped around me on the couch.”
It was art for everyday in the Barrick and Gaines families.
It’s no surprise that throughout the years he has collected a few pieces of art, both 2D and 3D.
The select portions of the collection being shown give a small glimpse into the mind of the collector and the many ways of collecting.
“Looking into my collection makes me think that my mind might be just a tad chaotic. It seems a little all over the place, yet it is not. It’s just an EKG of my life, representing purchasing something based upon how I felt at the time, purchasing a specific piece because it spoke to me or just wanting to support a specific artist based upon a connection of some type," he said. "Some pieces have been gifted to me, some I bartered for or purchased on time, some picked up at an art fair or a gallery exhibit, and some purchased through auctions. Again, all over the place.”
Culver-Stockton College is honored to display select pieces from the Michael Gaines Collect. The title of the show is Obsession/Collection. The show will open October 28th with an artist talk at 6:30 pm.
The show is open from 9 – 4, Monday through Friday and by appointment.
This show is open through the 18th of November. For more information please contact Deb Myers at dmyers@culver.edu.
