CANTON, Mo. – Culver-Stockton College’s Tri-State Development program was named a 2023 University Economic Development Association (UEDA) Awards of Excellence finalist.

C-SC’s Tri-State Development supports the region by cultivating collaborative relationships, promoting interdisciplinary problem-solving, fostering the expansion of academic-organization-industry initiatives and developing an environment for collective impact to help build a thriving economy and workforce throughout Northeast Missouri, Southeast Iowa and Western Illinois. The program serves to promote and expand initiatives that drive regional academic, organizational, community and industrial success.

