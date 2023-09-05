CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College announces 10 new faculty members in three areas of study for the 2023-24 academic year.
Dr. Kim Gaither, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at C-SC, said the new instructors will further strengthen the programs offered on campus.
“We are excited to welcome these new faculty members who will bring their insights and expertise in their respective fields to the Culver-Stockton classrooms,” Gaither said. “We are continuously seeking the very best in academics for our students to uphold our mission and promise to set forth the next generation of leaders. These exceptional faculty members will help us achieve that.”
New faculty members in the Applied Liberal Arts & Sciences (ALAS) Division:
- Alexander Benedict, assistant professor of biology
- Lacy Chapel, assistant professor of health sciences and athletic training
- Alexis Kubiak, lecturer of counselor education
- Robert Mevissen, assistant professor of history
- Chelsey Morrow, assistant professor of mathematics
New faculty members in the Business, Education, Law (BEL) Division:
- Matthew Bilgri, lecturer in business administration
- Kailee Gaither, visiting assistant professor of business
- Robin Jarvis, lecturer of business administration
New faculty members in the Fine, Applied and Literary Arts (FALA) Division:
- Scott Arthur, assistant professor of art and curator of the Mabee Gallery
- Emily Mayne, assistant professor of English
In addition to the new instructors, C-SC recently announced program additions for the start of the upcoming academic year, including a new minor in athletic coaching and a partnership with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System for a nursing education program.
