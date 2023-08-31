CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College welcomed more students to campus than in recent years. This year’s incoming class brought in 356 Wildcats to “the Hill,” compared to 331, one year earlier.
This year, new students experienced Wildcat Welcome, a three-day program designed to orient students to campus by helping them meet new people, learn the traditions of the 170-year institution and acclimate within the supportive learning environment.
President Lauren Schellenberger said the campus was buzzing with excitement, “Culver-Stockton College continues to be the premier place for students of promise to receive an excellent education, and we are proud to welcome this class to ‘the Hill.’ As the number one college in Missouri for getting a job after graduation, we are proud they trust us to provide the experiences and education needed for their future success.”
Director of Admission Eric Kniel said several factors contributed to the 7.55% increase in new undergraduate enrollment, including the ability for admission counselors to travel, strengthened relationships with area high schools, alumni and legacy relations and an increase in transfer students from nearby schools.
