CANTON, Mo. —  Culver-Stockton College welcomed more students to campus than in recent years. This year’s incoming class brought in 356 Wildcats to “the Hill,” compared to 331, one year earlier.

This year, new students experienced Wildcat Welcome, a three-day program designed to orient students to campus by helping them meet new people, learn the traditions of the 170-year institution and acclimate within the supportive learning environment.

