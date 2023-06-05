CANTON, Mo — Culver-Stockton College announces the promotion and retirement of multiple faculty members.
Three faculty members were promoted during the 2022-23 academic year; Dr. Jay Hoffman, David Lane and Dr. Angel Knoverek.
Dr. Hoffman joined the college as an assistant professor of athletic training, he was promoted to professor. He also has served as associate dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, program director and chair of the Athletic Training and Health Sciences program.
Lane began leading the theater department in 2018 and was promoted to senior lecturer, he serves as a lecturer of speech and theater education. He is also responsible for directing two theatre productions each year and sponsors the theater club. He actively serves on several C-SC committees and is the recipient of numerous theatre awards.
Dr. Knoverek has served as an assistant professor in the psychology department since 2017. She earned tenure and a promotion to associate professor. She is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Illinois and is an approved clinical supervisor. She owns and operates Mindshift Center in Quincy, Ill., a private counseling practice and a training and consultation business for professionals.
At the same time, three professors announced their retirement at the end of the school year; Dr. Patrick Hotle, Debra Scoggin-Myers, and Kay Dyer.
“This year, we bid farewell to three esteemed professors who have made a tremendous impact on the Culver-Stockton academic community and have forged a legacy here that will certainly live on for many, many years to come,” said Dr. Douglas B. Palmer, C-SC President. “We are honored they have shared their dedication and unwavering commitment to higher learning and their passion for nurturing young minds.”
Dr. Hotle began his career at C-SC in 1993, following nearly 13 years of teaching history and humanities in several countries around the world. His global experiences were pivotal in establishing the study abroad program at C-SC. He has lectured throughout the country and authored several academic papers, handbooks, policies and books. He was named the John Sperry Jr. Endowed Chair in Humanities in 2003, was the recipient of C-SC’s Helsabeck Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 2009 and was awarded the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1999 from the Missouri Department of Higher Education. He was presented with the Professor Emeritus honorary title upon his retirement.
Myers joined C-SC in 2010 as a lecturer, he was promoted to senior lecturer and again to assistant professor. She recently received the honorary title of Professor Emerita, which was presented to her by President Palmer during the convocation ceremony. A teacher for more than 40 years, Myers’ work at C-SC revolved around the arts, chairing the art department, serving as the curator of the campus fine art collection, and curating the Mabee Gallery. She received several awards for her work in education, including C-SC’s Helsabeck Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 2023.
Dyer departs C-SC after eight years as a lecturer of Spanish. In addition to teaching coursework, she has served on several campus committees, including Academic Standards, Academic and Cultural Events (ACE), Student Life, and Curriculum Committee. She was instrumental in providing study-abroad opportunities for her students, both at C-SC, and prior. Before working at C-SC, she taught Spanish at the collegiate level and Spanish and German to high school students in Quincy, Illinois.
