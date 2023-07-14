CANTON, Mo —Culver-Stockton College announced the addition of an athletic coaching minor to the academic course catalog.
The athletic coaching minor track is designed to develop positive teaching and coaching skills in athletics and prepare aspiring coaches with the qualifications needed to work in a variety of environments including public and private schools, governmental and community agencies and business settings.
The addition of the athletic coach minor track at C-SC expands the educational offerings of the college while also responding to the growing needs of the job market across the country.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of coaches is expected to increase by 20% by 2031. That is faster than the average for all occupations, the agency states.
“We at Culver-Stockton are constantly striving to not only ensure the best education for our students, but we also recognize our responsibility as a higher learning institution to continuously provide majors and minors that reflect employment opportunities in a constantly changing society,” said Dr. Kim Gaither, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Our new athletic coaching minor does just that, and we are excited to watch the program grow.”
The minor will require a total of 24 hours, including three hours of instruction in Fundamentals of Coaching, Mental Aspects of Coaching, Prevention and Care of Athletic Injuries, First Aid/CPR and Psychological and Social Aspects of Physical Education and Sports.
“Our faculty carefully constructed the course load for the athletic coaching minor to build the skills needed for future coaches, from strategic gameplay to effective communication to relationship building,” said Dr. Cindy Whiston, Education Department chair. “Our goal is to prepare athletic coaches who can effectively respond to the needs of a team, both on and off the field or court. We are confident our new minor will help athletic coaches develop the skills needed to excel both in instruction and guidance.”
To learn more about the athletic coaching minor, visit culver.edu/coaching or contact the Admission Office at 573-288-6000.
