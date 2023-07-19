HANNIBAL — If you love cats and you love bingo then you're in luck.
Cuddle Cats Rescue is hosting its first Basket Bingo Fundraiser on July 27 at the American Legion. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 11:28 am
the cost is $25 for 20 games. There will also be a 50/50 and food available
Cuddle Cats Rescue is a non-profit organization located at 2030 Market Street in Hannibal. They rescue unwanted and abandoned cats, then help find them new homes. Proceeds from the Basket Bingo Fundraiser will go towards assisting the rescue.
