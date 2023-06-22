HANNIBAL — The Cuddle Cat Rescue is celebrating its grand reopening on Saturday.
The rescue moved to 2830 Market Street in Hannibal at the start of June. President and CEO of Cuddle Cat Rescue, Janet Matson, said it was all for the cats in the non-profit’s care.
“We moved for better visibility, our previous location didn’t get us a lot of traffic,” Matson said. “The other building was also old and had a lot of issues, our new location is better for us and the cats.”
The grand re-opening will be 1-4 p.m. Participants will be able to enjoy refreshments, touring the facility, a garage sale and an adoption special. Black cat will be available for $25, Matson says they don’t have to be fully black just have black on them.
Right now the rescue has about two dozen cats and kittens available for adoption. They also have more than 60 kittens that are too young to be adopted under their care.
Matson said kittens need to be a certain weight and age before they can be adopted that way they can have all their shots and be spayed or neutered.
Many of these young kittens need foster care, which is one of the many ways volunteers can assist Cuddle Cat Rescue. Brochures for volunteering and foster care will be available during the open house.
Those who assist for foster care must be 18-years-old and have a separate place in their home they can keep the kittens. They’ll be added to an emergency call list, the volunteers can then decide if they’ll be able to commit to the kittens at that time. The shelter provides all necessary supplies for the kittens.
Other options to assist the non-profit is donating financially which can be done on their Facebook page, website or at the shelter; you can also donate goods the shelter can use for the cats like litter or cat food.
“We focus on injured or sick cats that many shelters don’t accept and give them care,” said Matson. “It can get expensive, but we make sure it gets done.”
Cuddle Cat Rescue does have multiple fundraising events throughout the year to help with costs as well.
Matson said the rescue was started in November of 2017 to help with the overflow of cats from Hannibal and the surrounding area. She only planned on doing it for a short amount of time, however it’s turned into a lasting commitment.
The new facility will be open Monday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday.
