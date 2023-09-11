HANNIBAL — Cuddle Cat is preparing for its fall fundraising event, the Meow Mixer.
It's scheduled to be Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
The event will include a fully catered meal, silent auction, cash bar and live entertainment by Eric Sheerer. Silent auction items will include restaurant gift certificates, themed gift baskets and more.
Business and organizations can donate silent auction items or sponsor a table for $100 or $250.
Space is limited. Tickets are $25 per person, you can pay at the door.
For more information on table sponsorships, how to make a silent auction item donation or to reserve your spot call or text Maria Poindexter 228-327-1332.
Cuddle Cat Rescue is a non-profit organization with the mission to save, care for and adopt out unwanted and abandoned cats in our community and surrounding area. For more information on Cuddle Cat, please visit www.cuddlecatrescue.org
