PALMYRA, Mo. — Two were injured in a Friday night crash west of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old female of Hunnewell was heading east at 5:55 p.m. on Mo. 168, 3 miles west of Palmyra, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the road a second time and struck a ditch.
