CENTER, Mo. — A crash south of Center injured a Perry woman and a Columbia man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Megan R. Bergthold, 36, of Perry, was heading north at 8:45 a.m. Monday on Mo. 19, 2 miles south of Center, when it failed to stop at a construction zone and rear-ended a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eran R. Eaton, 44, of Columbia.
