TAYLOR, Mo. — A Friday afternoon crash east of Taylor injured a LaGrange woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by Mary L. Prisner, 61, of LaGrange, was heading north at 2:09 p.m. on U.S. 24, 5 miles east of Taylor, when it failed to yield and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Joey L. Corbin, 45, of Lewistown.
