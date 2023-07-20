MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash east of Monroe City injured a House Springs man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by David M. Coleman, 76, of House Springs, was heading north at 5 p.m. on Route E, 8 miles east of Monroe City, when Coleman suffered a medical event. The patrol said the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.
