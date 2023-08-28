KAHOKA, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash east of Kahoka injured three.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sara A. Kracht, 51, of Kahoka, was heading west at 4:55 p.m. on U.S. 136, 4 miles east of Kahoka, when it traveled off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a vehicle and struck a ditch.

