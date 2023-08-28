KAHOKA, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash east of Kahoka injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sara A. Kracht, 51, of Kahoka, was heading west at 4:55 p.m. on U.S. 136, 4 miles east of Kahoka, when it traveled off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a vehicle and struck a ditch.
Kracht and two passengers, Brandon E. Kracht, 21, and Ritchie E. Kracht, 52, both of Kahoka, were taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Wayland Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Clark County Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.