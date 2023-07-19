Craig Parsons, who has for the past year and a half served as administrator of the Marion County Health Department, has a unique vision for the county in which he lives and works.
"I didn’t go to college until I was 24,” he said, “and worked in factory and construction work prior to that. A lot of time it was six days a week, 10-12 hour days. Having time to focus on personal health and wellness was difficult.”
Parsons, through his role with the Marion County Health Department, is a participant in a new collaborative organization formed in Marion County, named the Marion County Health and Wellness Coalition.
A future goal of the coalition is to work with large and small businesses to develop wellness programs for their employees.
Based upon his own personal experiences, he supports this program, which aims to develop strategies that would help employees find a healthy work/life balance.
Organizations involved in this coalition include: Families and Communities Together (FACT); the United Way; Douglass Community Services; Preferred Family Healthcare; the Missouri Foundation for Health; Rainbows for Hope; Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce; the Marion County Health Department; Mark Twain Behavioral Health; the Department of Social Services Children’s Division; Hannibal and Palmyra schools, and Talya Mayfield, a community member.
Parsons said that their first activity is planned from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at Hannibal’s Central Park, in conjunction with the Farmer’s Market. There will be vendors, giveaways and yard games.
The event is co-sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.
Back home
A native of Hannibal, Craig Parsons considers himself back home.
After starting college at the age of 24, he went on to earn a degree in nutrition education through Kaplan University’s online program out of Chicago.
His educational pursuit was followed by an internship with the Ralls County Health Department. There, he worked with health education and environment health, which includes food and day care inspections.
He continued work in this field at the Randolph County Health Department in Moberly. “I started out as an environmental public health specialist, and after five years was promoted to deputy administrator.” In that capacity, “I learned the administrative role under Sharon Whisenand.”
After Jean McBride’s retirement from the Marion County Health Department, Parsons was chosen as her successor, and relocated back to Hannibal.
“I love Hannibal; Moberly was great, helped me grow. But I missed being on the river. I love our downtown area, I’ll always have a heart for Hannibal. I’m glad to be back.”
He is the son of Debbie Johann, and the late Ron Parsons.
The Marion County Health Department has 10 employees, Parsons said, including himself.
“We have three RNs; an environment health specialist; a dietitian; two financial clerks; a WIC clerk and a receptionist.”
When he stepped into the job, “Basically everything was in place,” he said. "I’m trying to expand a little bit; we recently redid our basement conference room, bringing more of the community into our building.”
Parsons recently joined the City of Hannibal’s Emergency Management Department, along with the fire and police departments.
He also participates in Project Community Connect, which provides resources for the homeless population. This organization hosts an event for the homeless each October. “Last year they gave away car seats, diapers and wipes, and offered flu shots and provided mental health resources.”
He serves on the Hannibal Free Clinic board; the Hannibal Regional Foundation board; and does emergency planning, serving with the Region B Non-urban Healthcare Coalition.
