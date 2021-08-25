HANNIBAL — A new statewide program highlights vaccination efforts for Missouri businesses, with a “COVID Stops Here” designation reflecting a bronze, silver or gold tier based on vaccination rates.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry started the program to recognize employers for achieving high vaccination rates. A bronze level is for a 70% vaccination rate, a silver level represents an 80% vaccination rate and the gold level means 90-100% of the business staff received the vaccine. The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce has received gold status for “COVID Stops Here,” with both staff members receiving vaccines.
Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said she announced the campaign to local employers through their newsletter and social media outlets. The initiative began with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce looking at ways they could encourage people to get vaccinated.
“They know for businesses to stay open and thrive, we need to have healthy people to work in them and patronize them,” Disselhorst said, stressing the campaign focuses on reaching out to employers through the network built with the local chamber.
When a business receives the recognition for widespread vaccination, Disselhorst said it could spur others to reach the same goal. And from a consumer standpoint, the “MO Stops Here” signs could provide a boost of confidence for tourists visiting Hannibal.
Missouri’s vaccination rate trails the rate of 51.7% of the nation’s total population receiving full vaccination, with 44.3% of the state’s population reaching the same milestone. The rate in Marion County for completing vaccination is 34.7%, according to the CDC COVID Vaccine Data Tracker.
“I appreciate that is not something that is mandated. We’re just saying voluntarily, if you do this, we’re going to give you some recognition for it because it’s the right thing to do. It’s the best choice to protect themselves and protect people around them,” Disselhorst said.
A link and logo for each of the businesses and organizations achieving the designation is available by visiting the Missouri Chamber of Commerce website. Employers can also find more information about vaccination locations and ways to encourage employees to get the vaccine on the website, along with a link to join the campaign. Disselhorst said some people may want to patronize those businesses based on the additional recognition.
Disselhorst looks forward to more people joining the campaign, with the goal of everyone’s health in mind.
“We just hope that people will be proactive and make the decision to protect their own health and think about the people around them, not only because want to see everybody healthy,” she said, stressing local businesses have lost people during the pandemic. “We don’t wish that on anyone. We want everybody to stay healthy, and stay open and thrive — both personally and in their business. And we know that getting vaccinated is part of what can help make that happen.”
More information about the MO Stops COVID campaign is available by visiting mochamber.com/covidstopshere.