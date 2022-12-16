RENSSELAER, Mo. — Illuminating the small village of Rensselaer is a display of lights that has been growing for the last 18 years at Country Aire Estates.
Country Aire Estates is a home for adults with mental disabilities.
The light show features 5,000 lights and a gallery of inflatables.
The front-yard inflatables surround the centerpiece, which is a nativity scene with Jesus in the Manger.
On the other side of the driveway is an inflatable nativity scene and a lit gazebo with Mary and Joseph holding baby Jesus. The gazebo was donated by the family of a member of the house.
The display wraps around the 1890s home with decorated decks on each side of the house.
It’s a sight those in Rensselaer have come to appreciate, as many in the area drive by slowly to get a good look.
This annual Christmas tribute is put up by Jack Susewind and Linda Borgmeyer. They start setting up the display the day after they take the Halloween decorations down, which is also an elaborate display each year.
Susewind has lived at Country Aire Estates for about 14 years, and aside from living in the home, he helps maintain it and fix anything that is broken. He was also part of the group who helped when the roof of the house was damaged during the storm that ravaged the area in July 2021.
Borgmeyer will celebrate her 10th anniversary living at the home in February.
Melissa Lugena has worked at Country Aire Estates for a year as a level one medical aide, and said the display is a special way that both residents and workers, including owner Georgia Noland, celebrate Christmas.
Inside is just as decorated as the outside with a Christmas tree towering over the staircase. Each ornament on the tree placed by a member of the household with a skirt beneath it displaying all of their names and handprints.
“Welcome to our home,” said Noland coming out of the kitchen with a warmth matching the stockings and lights lining the wall of the dining room.
Noland began Country Aire Estates 36 years ago.
Although she has semi-retired, she continues to stay on as they look for staff, and her heart is in her work.
When she started Country Aire Estates, she had been a nurse at the Illinois Veterans Home who worked for other homes as a nurse consultant.
When Noland had an opportunity to start her home, she did.
She started Country Aire Estates with two residents and took care of them herself. Now the home employees an around the clock staff.
“I was a young girl back in those days, and if you remember women didn’t make the wages men made,” she said. “I had a little bit of money and a Martin Luther King dream and I went to Shelbina and got it all to work for me, with the help of God.”
Noland also praised the community support from the Renssalaer area and local churches.
Country Aire Estates now houses 16 people; 10 men and six women.
The longest resident of the home has been there for nearly 30 years and three new household members came in 2021.
Noland kept it simple and the number of residents low in order to give the best quality care.
“When you have 40 to 50 people you become a number, but we are a family,” she said.
During the growing season, the house has a garden spanning 1,300 sq. ft. where they stock the home all year with vegetables such as tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers and more. Gardening is something that some of the residents have taught Noland.
Borgmeyer said they all feel at home with Noland and with the entire staff.
Lugena, who works overnight at the house, said that the members of the household have become a family to her as well.
“I love them all. They are all wonderful.”
“We feel like we can talk to them about anything at any time,” said Borgmeyer. “Georgia is like our guardian angel. She just gives and gives — that’s just how she is.”
