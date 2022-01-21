HANNIBAL — An official count of people who are homeless is set for Jan. 26 when the statewide Point in Time Count is conducted.
The Point in Time Count is an annual requirement of The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted by the Missouri Balance of State Continuums of Care.
The group partners with local agencies to count people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.
Brent Engel, public information officer for the North East Community Action Corp., said the project is an important tool to help the state “monitor trends in the homeless population.”
“It also helps direct funding to services that can aid those in need,” he said.
The count is done by volunteers who go into the community and try to find people who are homeless.
Engel said that in Hannibal, the Loaves and Fishes program and the women’s shelter is a good source. He also said they search the streets downtown and especially the amphitheater where they have seen evidence of homelessness.
“There are remnants of a fire, or boxes and stuff like that; people have been sleeping cooking and sleeping out there,” he said.
Engel said it’s harder to find the homeless in rural counties, like Ralls and Monroe. Turning to local churches, food pantries, senior centers, and other local organizations, they can sometimes find people who are in need of food.
“They might not say they’re homeless but they might look like they need a place to go,” he said.
Because last year’s count was canceled because of COVID, the most recent numbers of Missouri homelessness come from 2020, but even without those numbers, Engel said he knows there is an increase in Northeast Missouri.
He cited inflation rising to an all-time high at 7% as a major factor in the increase. The choice between putting food on the table or paying rent is a hard but very real choice that many are having to make.
He spoke of a woman who recently sought NECAC’s help after a divorce. While raising her children and working full-time, she had only $40 left at the end of the week.
“That isn’t going to buy much food or fill your gas tank,” he said.
Situations like this, often lead to homelessness, but it’s not always as visible Engel said.
NECAC sees non-sheltered homeless on the streets, but they tend to see a larger number of homeless who are considered sheltered; they are known as “couch surfers.”
Job loss and changes in family structure, like divorce, are two of the biggest factors that cause the loss of a permanent home.
This leads to people, often families, jumping around night-to-night to the homes of friends and family.
Engel met with a sheltered homeless woman a few weeks ago who had three children, and said losing their permanent home has a hard affect on children.
“It harms them mentally as well as physically. They don’t do as well in school which leads to further problems,” he said. “It’s a chain reaction type of thing when somebody becomes homeless; everything around them changes and becomes more difficult.”
Engel said that there is a silver lining. While they see the needs rising, they also see a rise in the number of those seeking help — and that wasn’t always the case.
“We live in rural areas and we aren’t always the type who ask for help, so it’s tough for people to reach out,” he said. “But when you get to point where you have a quarter tank of gas and you haven’t eaten for 24 hours, that’s when reality hits and you realize you are going to have to reach out because things are only going to get worse.”
Not only do they offer rental assistance and housing, but Engel said they “work with other agencies to help alleviate conditions that cause poverty but also homelessness.”
In the spirit of that, NECAC offers several programs designed to help people make permanent life changes. SkillUP is for people receiving food stamps, and Expanding Your Employability (EYE) is for people who are not receiving food stamps.
“These programs give them job skills and budgeting classes to help them get back on their feet,” he said.
Engel wants people to know that there is help out there for everyone, no matter what their circumstances are.
“Don’t think you need to go it alone. Reach out to us and we will do everything we can to keep you from becoming homeless,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.