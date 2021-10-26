HANNIBAL — For the second time in the month of October the Hannibal City Council and Hannibal Board of Public Works Board will be meeting jointly. The upcoming meeting will take place on Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
The meeting is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m., which is an hour later than the last joint gathering began on Oct. 12, in the hopes that more members of the public will be able to attend.
The announced purpose of the special meeting will again be infrastructure planning, development and funding.
The previous meeting, which lasted almost two hours, featured lots of discussion but no firm decisions regarding a funding mechanism or what sorts of projects might be funded.
Mayor James Hark was not disappointed that no firm decisions were agreed upon during the previous joint meeting.
“It would be irresponsible and shortsighted of us to make a knee-jerk reaction to something this large and of this magnitude that will affect every single resident of the city,” he said following the meeting.
It is hoped that decisions can be made soon in order to put a proposal in front of voters during next April’s municipal election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.