HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council gave first reading Tuesday night to a bill that would officially create a zoning district that was thought to already exist.
The city of Hannibal has for years included P-1 zoning on its maps. However, it was recently discovered that there is no actual zoning associated with P-1 Parks and Recreation description.
According to Edie Graupman, management assistant in the department of public works the city would like to correct the oversight.
“This new zoning district, known as P-1 Parks and Recreation, will be adopted to provide for public park facilities and open space to enhance and preserve the city’s recreational, scenic, cultural and historic sites, and areas of public enjoyment,” wrote Graupman in a memo to the council.
Graupman said the request to create a P-1 Parks and Recreation District was heard by the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Committee on June 17. It gave a favorable recommendation to the council.
In other business, an emergency reading was given a bill that authorizes the Hannibal Board of Public Works to seek $750,000 through the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program. The no-interest loan program is available through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Division of Energy.
Approval was given to seek a USDA Rural Development Grant in the amount of $238,413. The funds would be applied toward the purchase of MOSWIN (Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network) radios for the police department, fire department and building inspector.
An agreement between the city and Klingner and Associates was approved. Klingner will be paid $12,500 for engineering, architect and surveying services for work on the marina’s boat slip electrical distribution system.
First reading was given a bill that would see 500 Bridge St. rezoned from P-1 Parks and Recreation District to H-1 Historic District.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 in council chambers at city hall regarding the rezoning of 513 Church St. from B-Multiple Family to C-Local Business.
First reading was given a bill dealing with the conflict of interest ordinance ratification and reaffirmation.
Second reading was given a bill that adds certain sections to city ordinances pertaining to the operation of utility terrain vehicles.
Approval was given a request for street closures and an increase to the noise ordinance for outdoor performances during the Hannibal BBQ Festival on July 22 and 23.
The council received an update on the planned MO 79 overpass project from Brian Untiedt of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Geri Graves and Sarah North spoke to the council about trash hauling and trash service, respectively.
The following appointments were approved, Michael Holliday was reappointed to the Municipal Assistance Corporation for a term that expires in June 2024; Susan Welker was appointed to the Hannibal Tree Board for a term that expires in September 2024; Trisha O’Cheltree and Talya Mayfield were reappointed to the Hannibal Park and Recreation Board for a term to expire in July 2024.