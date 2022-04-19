HANNIBAL — A parcel of land on Valley Street no longer has the distinction of being “city owned” following action by the Hannibal City Council during its Tuesday night meeting at city hall.
The council approved the sale of 1112 Valley St. to Randall Reece for $575, which covers all closing costs, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
Dorian added the proposed sale was brought before the council after the completion of a title report, which showed no deed restrictions or liens.
The sale agreement includes certain covenants and restrictions. The property must be maintained, used in a lawful manner and all taxes on the lot shall be kept paid at all times.
In other business, permission was granted the Hannibal Kiwanis to use Central Park in July during its annual arts and crafts show.
Street closures were approved during October’s Folk Life Festival.
Mark Allen Milewski addressed the council regarding disparities in law enforcement.
The council scheduled three public hearings on Tuesday, May 3. At 6:15 p.m. a hearing concerning stormwater runoff management review fees will occur. A revision to the specifications for sidewalks in residential districts will be the subject of a hearing at 6:30 p.m. that night. At 6:45 p.m. on May 3 will be a hearing dealing on a proposed change to the section of city code that deals with stormwater management required for all development.
Approval was given to spend $68,686 for the purchase of a new truck bed, hydraulics and snow plow accessories for the pair of new 2 ton Mack trucks the city is purchasing.
